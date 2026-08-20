Stolen van recovered after P500K mortgage deal

By Trixee Rosel

A van reported as carnapped in Quezon City was recovered in Cavite after police learned that it had been mortgaged for P500,000.

The registered owner reported the 2023 Nissan Urvan Premium to the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) District Anti-Carnapping Unit (DACU) on Aug. 12, saying it had been taken in May 2024 along Commonwealth Avenue in Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City, by alias “Rodolfo.”

A carnapping complaint was subsequently filed against the suspect before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office.

Acting on the report, DACU personnel conducted verification operations to locate the vehicle.

On Aug. 15, police received information that the van was at Diamond Village in Salawag, Dasmariñas, Cavite.

DACU personnel immediately went to the area and confirmed that the vehicle was the subject of the report.

The team approached the woman who was in possession of the van, identified themselves, and informed her of its reported status.

She told police that “Rodolfo” had mortgaged the vehicle to her for P500,000.

After being informed of the circumstances, the woman voluntarily turned over the van to the police and was brought to the DACU office for further investigation.