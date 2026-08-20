Hontiveros raises alarm over pattern of violent acts by minors

By Hannah Torregoza

Senator Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution No. 610 on Wednesday, Aug. 19, seeking a deeper probe into what she described as a disturbing pattern of serious violent activities perpetrated by children.

The resolution was prompted by the Aug. 18 shooting at Ateneo de Zamboanga University’s Tumaga Campus, where a Grade 9 student killed a fellow student before taking his own life with firearms owned by his father, a Bureau of Customs employee.

Hontiveros stressed that the tragedy was not an isolated case, citing previous incidents such as the Tacloban shooting, stabbing cases, and bomb threats involving students.

“This phenomenon of serious violent activity, possibly characterized by nihilist violent extremism, has already cut short one too many lives,” she said.

She noted that Ateneo de Zamboanga had even conducted a Human‑Induced Simulation Exercise last July to prepare for active shooter scenarios, underscoring how schools are being forced to confront violence that should never occur in learning spaces.

The senator also raised concern over the livestreaming of the Zamboanga shooting and the rapid spread of unverified information online, warning that such exposure could fuel panic and encourage copycat crimes.

Hontiveros said she intends to expand Senate Bill No. 1819 into the Child Online Protection and Safety Act, incorporating provisions to address nihilistic violent extremism (NVE), a phenomenon where minors are groomed online to commit heinous acts.

The proposed amendments would strengthen investigative powers, mandate preservation of digital evidence, and enhance cooperation among local and foreign law enforcement agencies.