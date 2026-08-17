Waist-deep floods hit parts of QC as ‘habagat’ persists

By Trixee Rosel

Several parts of Quezon City experienced waist-deep flooding as rains brought by the southwest monsoon, or “habagat,” persisted on Monday, Aug. 17.

The deepest flooding, reaching 37 inches, was recorded along Caragay Street and Dulo Interior West Riverside in Barangay Damayan as of 11:20 a.m., according to the city’s latest road assessment.

Tire-deep flooding, or 26 inches, was reported at N.S. Amoranto corner Don Jose Street and N.S. Amoranto corner Palali Street in Barangay Sienna.

Knee-deep flooding, or 19 inches, was recorded at several portions of Barangay Sienna, including N.S. Amoranto corner Bingo Street, Don Jose Street corner Sct. Alcaraz Street, N.S. Amoranto corner Ubay Street, and N.S. Amoranto corner Tabayoc Street, as well as Don Jose corner N.S. Amoranto in Barangay Sto. Domingo (Matalahib).

Floodwaters reached 10 inches at N.S. Amoranto corner Banawe in Barangay Sto. Domingo, while eight-inch, or gutter-deep, flooding was reported in portions of Barangays Sto. Domingo, Lourdes, Pinyahan, Del Monte, Paang Bundok, and Damayan.

Other affected areas included Don Pepe corner Samat, Don Pepe corner Don Manuel, Calamba corner Don Pepe, D. Tuazon corner Maria Clara, V. Luna corner Matimpiin, W. Riverside corner Pat Senador, Calavite corner A. Bonifacio, Mariveles corner A. Bonifacio, Alley 1 West Riverside, and V. Luna in front of Mercury.

As rains continued, the Quezon City Department of Engineering (QCDE) conducted de-clogging and clearing operations in flood-prone areas across the city’s six districts to improve drainage flow.

In District 1, crews worked along Road 14 in Barangay Bahay Toro, Road 3 in Barangay Project 6, Calamba Street in Barangay Sto. Domingo, N.S. Amoranto Street toward Banawe Street in Barangays Sienna and Sto. Domingo, and Don Jose corner Sct. Alcaraz.

District 2 operations covered 30 Livelihood Street corner Mabini Street in Barangay Batasan Hills, Saint Michael Street in Barangay Holy Spirit, Commonwealth Heights Subdivision in Barangay Commonwealth, and Saint Mary and Jasmin streets in Barangay Payatas.

In District 3, crews worked along P. Burgos Street in Barangay Marilag, P. Tuazon Street in Barangay Socorro, Tamblot Street in Barangay Masagana, 15th Avenue corner P. Tuazon, Del Pilar Street in Barangay San Roque, Don Jose corner 20th Avenue, and Gumamela Street and 19th Street in Barangay Roxas.

District 4 saw clearing and de-clogging works along Elliptical Road in Barangay Central, Cuatro De Julio in Barangay Santo Niño, and BMA in Barangay Tatalon.

In District 5, floodwater clearing was conducted along Dunhill Street in Barangay Fairview, while de-clogging works were carried out along Zabarte Road in Barangay Kaligayahan and Lower Visayas in Barangay Sta. Lucia. Clearing works were also conducted along Susano Road in Barangay Novaliches Proper, while repair works were undertaken at Exeter Street corner Midway Street in Barangay Gulod.

District 6 also saw de-clogging operations in Sitio Pajo and Howart Road in Barangay Baesa, Old Samson Road, and Parkway Village in Barangay Apolonio Samson.

The city government reminded residents to properly dispose of their garbage to keep drainage systems and waterways clear and help prevent flooding, particularly during the rainy season.

Residents were advised to remain cautious and call the Quezon City Helpline 122 in case of emergencies.