Three killed in Zambo shooting spree

By Liza Jocson

ZAMBOANGA CITY — A spate of gun attacks over the weekend left three men dead in separate incidents across the city, underscoring the surge of violence involving firearms.

At 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, delivery rider Alnasar Abdihadi, 20, was shot while in Purok 2, Southcom Village, Barangay Upper Calarian. He was found sprawled beside his motorcycle.

Later that night, at around 10 p.m., e‑bike driver Sabtar Mariwa was gunned down in Barangay Sta. Barbara. Residents reported hearing rapid bursts of gunfire before discovering his body.

Investigators recovered eight spent shells from a .45‑caliber pistol at the scene.

A follow‑up police operation led to the arrest of one suspect.

On Friday afternoon, August 14, retired soldier Edwin D. Gracias, 54, was ambushed while driving his dump truck along the highway in Barangay Sibulao.

He sustained fatal gunshot wounds, and investigators recovered four fired cartridges from a Garand rifle at the crime scene.

Authorities are pursuing suspects in the killings as investigations continue into the series of violent shootings.