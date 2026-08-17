VP Sara targets Madriaga’s affidavit in new complaint

By Merlina Hernando-Malipot

Vice President Sara Duterte filed a second perjury complaint against Ramil L. Madriaga on Monday, Aug. 17, citing what her camp described as “malicious and deliberate falsehoods” in his sworn affidavit.

In a statement, Duterte’s legal counsel Salvador Paolo A. Panelo Jr. said the case stemmed from Madriaga’s Supplemental Affidavit dated April 11, 2026, which the Vice President’s team argued contained fabricated claims meant to undermine her amid impeachment proceedings.

Panelo explained that the complaint, spanning nearly 1,000 pages, was supported by Duterte’s sworn testimony, corroborating witnesses, government documents, certifications, contemporaneous messages, photographs, and public records.

He stressed that the extensive documentation was intended to expose the “absurd and unverifiable nature” of Madriaga’s allegations.

“This had to be done to ensure Madriaga is held accountable under the law, and to unmask the malicious, baseless, and desperate character of the impeachment effort against the Vice President and of those behind it,” Panelo said.

The filing marks Duterte’s second perjury complaint against Madriaga, which will now be evaluated by the Taguig City Prosecutor’s Office to determine if there is sufficient basis to proceed.