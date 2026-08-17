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Ateneo wins first game since tragic deaths of Baterbonia and Adili

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Ateneo Blue Eagles)

By MARK REY MONTEJO

 

Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili, touted as the future of Ateneo but died tragically in Aurora training camp two months ago, must now be smiling from above.
That’s because the Ateneo Eagles won their first game since that harrowing accident by downing the Our Lady of Fatima Phoenix, 71-60, at the start of the Pinoyliga Cup held on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Guided now by Louie Alas, the Blue Eagles showed big fighting heart as they recovered from a sluggish start to prevail in the opener of the event that features some of the top collegiate teams across the country.

Baterbonia and Adili died due to asphyxia by drowning during their team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora last June 8.

It resulted in the UAAP’s decision to perpetually ban resigned coach Tab Baldwin and levying several suspensions to the other staff presence in the incident, including team manager Epok Quimpo.

With the win, the Katipunan-based squad advanced to the next round where it faces the victor between College of St. Benilde or San Pedro College of Business Administration and College.

“They are sooo back!” the team wrote on its social media post.

One-and-done recruit Travis Roberts turned heads byscattering 17 points apart from grabbing seven rebounds, while Kieffer Alas backed him up with 12 points along with five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Waki Espina and Jared Bahay chipped in nine and seven points, respectively, while Ian Espinosa, Grayson Rogers, and Jaym Leal added six points each.

Mamadou Torre paced OLFU after posting 21 points, four rebounds, one steal, and two blocks, while Keith Belangco uncorked 12 points which all went down the drain.

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