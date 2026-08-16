Marcos sounds alarm over socmed’s impact on children

By Argyll Geducos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has expressed concern over the growing influence of social media and online platforms on children, warning that young people are increasingly exposed to harmful content and distorted realities while their critical judgment is still developing.

Speaking at the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP) Presidential Luncheon, Marcos said technology has become integral to daily life but also created risks for children who form opinions online.

“As a parent, I am increasingly mindful of the influence of social media and online platforms on our children,” he noted.

The President stressed the need to balance innovation with responsibility, saying: “Innovation must continue, certainly, but so must the responsibility that accompanies it.”

He emphasized that the government is expanding digital literacy programs, modernizing cybersecurity initiatives, and promoting the holistic well‑being of Filipinos while upholding freedom of expression.

Marcos also raised alarm over the rapid spread of false and manipulated information, including AI‑generated content, which he said undermines public trust.

“Information, whether true or fabricated, can spread instantly through digital platforms, creating challenges not only for government but also for the media, business, academe, and civil society,” he explained.

To counter disinformation, the government has launched Oplan Kontra Fake News and is strengthening mechanisms to protect journalists through the Presidential Task Force on Media Security.

Marcos underscored that credibility is vital for both government and media, as it forms the foundation of public trust.

He reiterated his commitment to press freedom, saying: “The Philippine government recognizes that a free, independent, and responsible press remains indispensable to any democratic society.”

While acknowledging that government and media may not always agree, Marcos stressed their shared duty to ensure facts prevail over speculation and fake news.