Farm Fresh demolishes Nxled in Lanao

Farm Fresh returned from a month-long break with a vengeance Saturday, dominating Nxled from start to finish for a 25-23, 25-13, 25-22 victory in the PVL On Tour Showdown before a packed crowd at the Mindanao Civic Center Gymnasium in Tubod, Lanao del Norte on Saturday, Aug. 15.

But the straight-set triumph was far more emphatic than the scoreline suggested.

While the first and third sets appeared close on paper, the Foxies controlled most of the match, overwhelming the Chameleons with their attacking game and service pressure while committing few errors in a one-hour, 32-minute romp.

The victory was a rousing response to Farm Fresh’s four-set loss to Galeries Tower in Batangas on July 11 and gave the Foxies a much-needed boost heading into the final playdate of the province-hopping pre-season tournament organized by Sports Vision.

“We played a faster game,” said Farm Fresh setter Louie Romero in Filipino, who finished with 14 excellent sets.

Romero said the Foxies were finally beginning to find their rhythm after their shaky outing against the Highrisers.

“We prepared properly. The team is only now starting to gel, so we just did our best to win,” she said.

The win sent the Foxies into their final PVL On Tour assignment with renewed confidence. Farm Fresh will face Capital1 Solar Spikers next Saturday in Negros Occidental.

Nxled, meanwhile, finished its On Tour campaign with a 2-2 record.

Trisha Tubu and Molina matched 16-point outputs to spearhead the Foxies’ dominant win while Tubino backed them up with 12 markers.

In contrast, no Chameleons player scored in double figures with Myla Pablo and MJ Phillips finishing with eight points apiece and Jonah Escamillan adding seven markers.