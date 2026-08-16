PLDT keeps cool, turns Akari’s errors into 4-set win

PLDT made the most of its two-game schedule in the PVL On Tour Showdown, but its second victory was hardly a breeze.

The High Speed Hitters overcame an erratic stretch in the second frame then bounced back from a third set stumble before pulling away late in the fourth to scuttle a hard-luck Akari side, 25-14, 26-24, 21-25, 25-10, at the Mindanao Civic Center Gymnasium in Tubod, Lanao del Norte on Saturday, Aug, 15.

Weeks after dispatching Choco Mucho, also in four, in Vigan, PLDT again showed why it can win in different ways – whether by taking control early, fighting back from behind or keeping its composure when a set turns into a grind.

In a fourth set marred by delays and miscues, the High Speed Hitters emerged victorious, bucking another “premium ball” loss and fending off a pesky Akari challenge. Savi Davison redeemed herself from an earlier mishit with a thunderous kill that put PLDT at match point, 24-20.

The Chargers then unraveled, unable to mount a decent offensive response. Risa Sato, who had delivered a couple of clutch quick attacks, faltered on her final attempt as the ball slipped off her hands, ending the two-hour, 15-minute showdown and sending the home crowd into celebration.

PLDT also benefited from a crucial net-touch challenge involving Sato. Her putaway off a PLDT overpass had pulled Akari to within 20-22, but video review showed that her fingers had touched the net, giving PLDT a 23-19 cushion instead.

With Davison on the firing end, PLDT outhit Akari, 54-46, but it was the High Speed Hitters’ vaunted net defense that proved decisive. PLDT finished with nine blocks, seven more than the Chargers, to help carry them through.

PLDT also committed 29 errors but benefited from Akari’s 31 miscues, as both teams struggled to find consistency on both offense and defense.

Homegrown talent Kath Arado sparkled in front of her home crowd, posting 19 excellent digs to earn Best Player of the Game honors. After the match, she greeted her family in the stands and said they have been her biggest motivation since Day 1 of her volleyball career.

Davison topscored with 22 points while Kim Dy had nine and Mika Reyes, Alleiah Malaluan, Majoy Baron and Jovie Prada each had six markers.

Faith Nisperos scored 12 points and Chenie Tagaod added eight markers, but Ivy Lacsina struggled for just seven markers, the same output put in by Grethcel Soltones as Akari ended its pre-season campaign with a 1-2 mark.

Despite needing an extra set to fend off the Chargers, the High Speed Hitters’ biggest test came in the second frame.

PLDT appeared to be losing its grip after falling behind, 16-22, as its attack became erratic and its rhythm repeatedly broke down. At that point, the High Speed Hitters could have conceded the set and shifted their attention to the next one, especially with the On Tour serving as part of their preparations for the coming season.

Instead, the two-time league champions dug in.

PLDT rattled off a 3-0 run to cut the deficit, with two Akari miscues helping fuel the fightback. The Chargers called time to regroup and tried to take Kim Fajardo out of the equation, hoping to disrupt the High Speed Hitters’ momentum.

It hardly worked.

PLDT responded with another three-point blitz to pull level at 22, again capitalizing on two Akari errors before Fajardo punctuated the run with an ace.

Just like that, a set that appeared firmly in Akari’s hands had become a pressure game.

And when the pressure mounted, PLDT found another gear.

Ivy Lacsina took charge with back-to-back clutch plays, first hammering a power hit before coming up with a resounding block on Dy. The High Speed Hitters, however, refused to go quietly.

Fajardo then fed Baron for a quick attack, while Dy answered her earlier blocked attempt with a blast that finished a long and tense exchange.

And PLDT continued to get going when the going got tougher.

Fajardo connected with Davison from the left flank as the High Speed Hitters regained the lead and moved to set point. Akari had a chance to extend the set, but Eli Soyud’s attack sailed long, handing PLDT a 26-24 escape and a 2-0 lead.

Akari attempted to challenge for a possible block touch, but the Chargers had already exhausted their allotted challenges, leaving them with no recourse and PLDT with the set.

The sequence encapsulated the second set: PLDT was far from perfect, but it stayed composed long enough to make Akari pay for every opening.

The Chargers, meanwhile, let a seemingly comfortable advantage slip through their fingers as their errors mounted at the most critical juncture. What began as a 22-16 advantage turned into a six-point swing, with PLDT’s steadiness and Akari’s costly miscues completely altering the complexion of the set.

Akari, however, charged back in the third set, emerging triumphant from a pressure-packed finish highlighted by its win of the “premium ball” worth two points. Baron’s wide hit ended a tense exchange and put the Chargers in control.

Down 20-22, PLDT went for the premium points with Davison in her favorite striking position. But Akari held firm on defense and, after a nerve-wracking exchange, forced the High Speed Hitters into an error, with Baron unable to keep her attack in play.

That put Akari at set point, 24-20. Dy saved one set point with a stinging blast, but the Chargers secured the frame on a Davison net violation to the delight of the huge weekend crowd.