Where on earth is Kai now? Gilas coach Tim is clueless

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is just as clueless as everyone whether the 7-foot-3 big man will be available or not for the crucial August window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers and the country’s title defense in the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

“No word,” said Cone. “Even for the Asian Games, no word.”

The uncertainty of Sotto’s availability for both squads came as a huge blow for the national team program, which is facing manpower issues for both tournaments.

Aside from Sotto, not available for Gilas in the FIBA window were Quentin Millora-Brown who is still recovering from a back surgery and Mike Phillips, who begged off to attend his brother’s wedding.

As for the Asian Games, Gilas players signed up in the Japanese and Korean leagues were not made available for the continental tournament, forcing the national team to tap the help of PBA talents to defend its crown in the Asian Games.

Sotto is currently not signed with any team but according to Cone, the focus of the big man is to make it to the NCAA.

“From my understanding, he is still working on the NCAA, trying to get there,” added the veteran mentor.