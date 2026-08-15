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Manila court orders arrest in Labor Day protest assault

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
A screengrab from the viral video showing the May 1 confrontation between rallyists and a police officer along T.M. Kalaw Avenue in Ermita, Manila. (Photo via Diann Calucin)

By Diann Calucin

Three rallyists accused of assaulting a police officer during a Labor Day protest in Manila now face arrest warrants issued by a local court, the Manila Police District (MPD) said.

On Saturday, Aug. 15, the MPD confirmed that the Metropolitan Trial Court in Manila had issued warrants against the three for alleged violation of Article 153 of the Revised Penal Code, which covers tumults and other disturbances of public order.

The case stemmed from a May 1, 2026, incident along T.M. Kalaw Avenue in Ermita, where a police officer documenting the protest was allegedly assaulted during a confrontation with rallyists.

Police earlier reported that the officer was punched, scratched, and struck with a bamboo stick, and that his cellphone was also taken during the incident.

The confrontation occurred during the May 1 Labor Day protests, when demonstrators gathered at Welcome Rotonda and later moved toward Mendiola.

Some groups proceeded to T.M. Kalaw Avenue and Roxas Boulevard after their advance was blocked.

A video of the incident was later widely circulated on social media.

Following the court’s issuance of the warrants, MPD personnel were directed to locate and apprehend the three accused in accordance with existing laws and procedures.

MPD District Director Brig. Gen. Arnold C. Santiago said the district would enforce the court’s order while safeguarding the rights of all parties involved.

“The Manila Police District remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law, ensuring the lawful enforcement of court processes, and protecting the rights of all parties concerned,” Santiago said.

The MPD did not identify the three rallyists in its statement.

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