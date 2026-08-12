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Robbery suspect shot after struggle with police in Muntinlupa

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
A police line is placed at a footbridge where the suspect was shot and subsequently arrested in Barangay Sucat, Muntinlupa on Aug. 11 (Photo from the Muntinlupa police)

By Jonathan Hicap

A robbery suspect was wounded when he was shot after attempting to draw a firearm during a scuffle in Muntinlupa City on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Eduardo,” was arrested along East Service Road in Barangay Sucat after police responded to a 911 call about a robbery near a gas station.

An 18‑year‑old student had flagged down officers, reporting that Eduardo robbed her at gunpoint inside a jeepney, taking her phone and wallet before fleeing toward a footbridge.

Police chased and caught up with the suspect, who then drew a .45‑caliber pistol and pointed it at them.

In the ensuing struggle, the pistol discharged and hit the suspect in the neck.

Barangay Sucat’s medical team rushed him to Ospital ng Muntinlupa, where he remains under guard while receiving treatment.

Recovered from the suspect were the pistol with three live rounds, the victim’s P37,000 phone, her wallet with IDs, and a sling bag.

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