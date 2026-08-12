Kapunan on DepEd fund liquidation: Only Superman could do it

By Ellson Quismorio

Private prosecutor Lorna Kapunan quipped during the Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday, Aug. 11, that only “Superman” could have managed the single‑day disbursement of confidential funds reflected in documents submitted by the Department of Education (DepEd) under then‑secretary Vice President Sara Duterte.

Kapunan made the remark after reading acknowledgement receipts showing payouts supposedly made on the same day in multiple locations across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

She stressed that no ordinary Special Disbursing Officer (SDO) could have physically traveled to so many places in one day to distribute funds.

“Even if a Special Disbursing Officer isn’t Superman, do you think he can handle all of this?” Kapunan asked Commission on Audit state auditor Xylene del Campo, underscoring the implausibility of the transactions.

Her comment drew an objection from the defense, which she countered by saying, “What is speculative about Superman? He can fly anywhere in one day.”

Presiding officer Senator‑judge Francis Escudero did not sustain the objection, noting the point was clear: the receipts suggested an impossible feat for any single officer.

Del Campo testified that under a 2015 joint circular, only the SDO was authorized to distribute confidential and intelligence funds, and in DepEd’s case, no alternate officer was designated.

This reinforced the prosecution’s claim that the fund liquidation documents were irregular and unrealistic.

The Senate impeachment court is currently hearing testimonies in relation to article I of the articles of impeachment, which involves alleged systematic misuse, misappropriation, and irregular liquidation of up to P612.5 million confidential funds by the respondent.