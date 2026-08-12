200 families displaced as Malate fire razes homes

By Diann Calucin

A predawn blaze in Malate, Manila, left around 200 families homeless after tearing through a densely packed residential area early Wednesday, August 12.

The fire destroyed at least 150 houses and affected more than 600 individuals, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

The blaze broke out at 1:10 a.m. along Arellano Street in Barangay 739 and quickly escalated, reaching the fourth alarm at 1:41 a.m. Firefighters deployed 72 trucks and brought the flames under control at 3:44 a.m.

Crews faced difficulties due to limited water supply and fallen electrical cables that restricted access to parts of the fire scene.

Some hydrants were too far or had weak pressure, forcing firefighters to conduct fire‑running operations to bring water closer.

Residents said the fire spread rapidly through closely built homes, with many unable to save their belongings.

Initial accounts pointed to the fourth floor of a rental property as the possible origin, though investigators have yet to confirm the cause.

The BFP continues to probe the incident while displaced families remain in need of assistance.