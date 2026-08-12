Global hoops invasion set as NSAC World Invitational hits Manila

MANILA, Philippines — The NSAC World Invitational presented by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will bring together eight teams from the Philippines, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia for three days of international basketball competition from August 14 to 16, 2026, at

the PhilSports Arena.

Organized by Asiabasket, the tournament brings four Philippine collegiate programs together with four international teams, creating an opportunity for Filipino student-athletes to test themselves against different basketball programs and styles of play.

Representing the Philippines are the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers, San Beda University Red Lions, Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, and Far Eastern University Tamaraws.

Joining them are Fighting Eagles Nagoya and Tenri University from Japan, National Formosa University from Taiwan, and Elite Stacks AUS from Australia.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio welcomed the staging of the international tournament and the opportunities it creates for Filipino student-athletes.

“The NSAC World Invitational gives our student-athletes an opportunity to compete against international opposition here at home and gain valuable experience that can contribute to their development. The Philippine Sports Commission is pleased to support initiatives that create

more meaningful competitive opportunities for Filipino athletes,” Gregorio said.

Asiabasket Founder and CEO Jai Reyes said the tournament reflects the organization’s goal of creating more opportunities for Philippine basketball to engage with international competition.

“The NSAC World Invitational is a reflection of our vision to elevate Philippine collegiate

basketball beyond our borders,” Reyes said.

“We want to provide our student-athletes with the opportunity to compete against quality international programs while showcasing the talent, passion, and competitiveness of Philippine basketball on a larger stage.”

Reyes also expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Sports Commission and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) for their support of the tournament.

“We are truly grateful to the PSC and SBP for believing in this vision and partnering with us for the NSAC World Invitational. Together, we’re creating more opportunities for Filipino student-athletes to compete internationally while continuing to raise the standard of collegiate basketball in the Philippines,” he added.

The eight-team tournament will follow a knockout format with classification games, ensuring each participating team plays three games over the course of the three-day event.

Quarterfinal action begins on August 14, with JRU facing Elite Stacks AUS, San Beda taking on National Formosa University, UST meeting Tenri University, and FEU going up against Fighting Eagles Nagoya.

The semifinals and classification games will follow on August 15, before the tournament concludes on August 16 with the seventh-place, fifth-place and third-place games, followed by the championship game.

Beyond the competition, the NSAC World Invitational aims to strengthen basketball ties across the Asia-Pacific region while giving Filipino fans the opportunity to watch Philippine teams compete against international opposition on home soil.

The tournament builds on the National Student Athletes Championship, Asiabasket’s collegiate basketball platform, as the organization continues to expand competitive opportunities for student-athletes beyond domestic competition.

Tickets for the NSAC World Invitational are available through TicketNet. One ticket provides access to all games scheduled for the corresponding tournament day.

About Asiabasket Asiabasket is a sports events and media company dedicated to growing basketball across the

Philippines and Asia.

Founded by former professional basketball player Jai Reyes, Asiabasket develops and manages a portfolio of collegiate and pro-adjacent basketball properties, producing competitions, broadcasts, digital content, and on-ground activations.

Through its events and strategic partnerships, Asiabasket continues to create opportunities for student-

athletes while connecting fans, schools, and brands through basketball experiences.

About the National Student Athletes Championship (NSAC) The National Student Athletes Championship (NSAC) is Asiabasket’s flagship collegiate basketball tournament, bringing together collegiate programs from across the Philippines. The league serves as a platform for developing student-athletes, showcasing emerging talent, and expanding opportunities for Philippine collegiate basketball through national competition and international initiatives.