Home-course edge vs grit as South, North brace for ICTSI JPGT Finals

Team South will have the home-course advantage – and perhaps an even greater sense of urgency – as it takes on Team North in a much-anticipated rematch in the ICTSI Elite Junior PGT Finals on Aug. 18-20 at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro.

But if last year’s inaugural showdown was any indication, home turf alone will not be enough.

South will be out to erase the bitter taste of its 21 1/2-26 1/2 setback to North at The Country Club, while the defending champions return with a battle-tested formula built on preparation, chemistry and an unwavering belief in one another.

The Ryder Cup-style event promises another charged three-day duel, with team chemistry and camaraderie taking center stage in the opening two days before individual talent, nerve and match-play poise come to the fore in the decisive Singles round.

For South, the mission is clear: change the script.

The hosts boast a formidable cast of players with proven familiarity and success at Pueblo de Oro, including Stephen Clementer and Soleil Molde in the 7-10 age group, Jared Saban and Brittany Tamayo in the 11-14 division, and Alexis Nailga and Precious Zaragosa in the 15-18 class.

Yet North knows better than to be intimidated by the home-course advantage.

Its title defense begins with a deep and talented 7-10 lineup led by girls Winter Serapio, Jaicee Cervantes, Andrea Dee and Jehanne Mendoza, and boys Zach Guicio, Zoji Edoc, Kenzo Tan and Kingston Ching.

Backing Molde and Clementer on the South side are Ana Marie Aguilar, Vanya Go and Akeisha Yocte in the girls’ division, and Ethan Lago, Lucas Revilleza and Darren Ong among the boys.

The first two days could well hinge on how these youngsters mesh as partners, complement each other’s games and handle the pressure of playing for a team rather than themselves. With the rosters reshaped following the six-leg Luzon and Visayas-Mindanao Series, where the top performers earned berths to their respective squads, finding the right combinations could prove just as important as individual shot-making.

North learned that lesson well in last year’s championship.

The Northerners came out firing in the opening Four-ball session, dominating South, 8-4. They followed that with another gritty 6 1/2-5 1/2 victory in Foursomes to build a commanding lead heading into the final day.

And when the pressure shifted squarely onto individual shoulders, North kept its composure. It won 11 of the 24 Singles matches and halved two others to close out a decisive championship run.

South will need a markedly different start this time.

Another tightly contested battle looms in the 11-14 division, where North will lean on girls Cailey Gonzales, Georgina Handog, Mavis Espedido and Quincy Pilac, and boys Chan Ahn, Vito Sarines, Javie Bautista and Jacob Casuga.

South counters with girls Marqaela Dy, Rafella Batican, Zuri Bagaloyos and Tamayo, and boys Ken Guillermo, Ralph Batican, Mico Woo and Saban.

The 15-18 division could provide another compelling chapter in the North-South rivalry. North fields girls Lisa Sarines, Rafa Anciano, Mona Sarines and Kendra Garingalao against South’s Tashanah Balangauan, Apple Gotiong, Lois Lane Go and Zaragosa.

The spotlight, meanwhile, will shine brightest on the premier boys’ division, where North’s Shinichi Suzuki, Jakob Taruc, Nathan Belandres and Santi Asuncion brace for high-caliber matchups against South’s Sebastian Sajuela, Clement Ordeneza, Roman Tiongko and Nailga.

On paper, South may have the advantage of knowing every contour and challenge Pueblo de Oro can offer. But North believes its biggest weapons are not tied to any particular course.

They are preparation, shared experience, trust – and the collective confidence that comes from having already been through the pressure of a championship battle.

That makes this year’s Finals more than just a rematch.