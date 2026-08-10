Apple David mulls legal action against ‘bashers’ over relationship with 18-year-old Gammad

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Veteran sports journalist Apple David has warned of possible legal action against bashers who continue to make below-the-belt remarks on the internet about her relationship with 18-year-old basketball player Chad Gammad.

David, 33, appeared to have had enough of the critics posting nasty remarks about her relationship with Gammad, a guard for the Letran Knights in the NCAA, prompting her to consider legal measures against their online critics.

“[Papunta] na tayo sa exciting part.I already said it before that everyone on social media, personal or dump [accounts] are covered by the law and can be traced,” David wrote on her social media post.

“Too late to delete comments now. I’ll see some of you guys soon, keep safe everyone!” she added.

The PBA courtside reporters had previously clapped back at her critics, including in her TikTok lives where she addressed the questions as well as the backlash about her romance with much younger Gammad.

““No way to groom [Chad], and to be honest, I don’t need to groom anybody just to like me,” David replied to one of the netizens.

Gammad also defended his girlfriend Apple against a critic in a comment.

“Wala namn ginawang masama si Apple sa inyo ba’t ganun kayo kabilis mag-bash ta’s [sasabihin] niyo na naman na si Apple nag-comment neto,” Gammad wrote.

Online libel is punishable – either imprisonment or fine that depends on the gravity of the offense – under Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Last May, David and Gammad’s love story came to light before they made it public the following June, a May-December relationship that triggered the netizens who stressed that there are imbalances due to age.