PYBC Season 2’s top young stars hailed ahead of inaugural Growee Cup

The country’s future stars took center stage as the Philippine Youth Basketball Championship (PYBC) Season 2 presented by Growee honored its top performers following another successful campaign.

The top performers from the league’s Under-18, Under-16, Under-14, and Under-12 divisions were recognized for their standout performances, with U18 Most Valuable Player Prince Lumbre among the headliners.

The San Beda Alabang-Spartans Tipuno x BF star posted a division-best 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.0 steals per game to lead his squad to the semifinals. He also earned a spot in the U18 Mythical Team and the Best Players (Born 2008) selection.

Joining Lumbre in the Mythical Team are teammate and U18 Best Defender Joe Bayobay, Chris Parame of Mapua University, Cyrus Berdan of Grupong Bedista-San Beda, and D’Generals x Pro Dimes’ Herbert Adajar.

Alongside Lumbre, Parame, and Adajar in the Best Players (Born 2008) selection are Grupong Bedista’s John Bonzalida and Mapua’s Jade Alanza.

Bayobay and Berdan, meanwhile, are joined by Mapua’s Cody Pili and Tobby Orbista, along with D’Generals’ Yasser Palisoc, in the Best Players (Born 2009) selection.

Palisoc was also named the U18 Best Rebounder after averaging 9.5 rebounds per game. Jhon Clemens of Pria CPA Review Center led the division in assists with 6.0 per game, Adajar topped the steals category with 3.3 per game, Grupong Bedista’s Michael Barrion paced the field in blocks with 1.7 per game, while Bayobay was also recognized as the U18 Most Efficient Player.

In the U16 side of the PYBC, which is backed by Growee, Ceelin Plus, HydroAid, Celeteque DermoScience, Myra, pH Care, Enervon, and Alaxan FR, Goodluck Okebata was named MVP.

The Drel’s Lechon x MJB standout tallied a U16-best 29.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 2.3 assists, and 0.7 blocks per game, while also setting a PYBC single-game record of 51 points to earn citations in the Best Players (Born 2010) and the Mythical Team.

Also in the Mythical Team are U16 Best Defensive Player James Gecolea of Golden Cahaz-Mafia, Spartans’ Bangelo Abo-Abo and Aki Reynon, and Aces Solar D’Generals’ Odrie Mallabo.

Okebata and Reynon also comprise the Best Players (Born 2010) alongside Hooplab-MCBA’s Zairon Martin, Aces Solar’s Hugo Delos Santos, and San Beda’s Cris Basaya.

Mallabo, for his part, is in the Best Players (Born 2011) with San Beda’s Shawn Quilala, Spartans’ Ken Molina, and Aces Solar’s Jaden Roxas and Xenon Dizon.

Martin was also recognized as the U16 Best Rebounder with 13.3 rebounds per game. Delos Santos led the division in assists with 7.6 per game, Drel’s Lechon’s Jomari Luna topped the steals category with 4.4 per game, Jayson Mercado of Aces Solar led the blocks department with 2.5 per game, while Mallabo was also recognized as the U16 Most Efficient Player.

In the U14 division of the PYBC, which is also backed by Oak Group of Companies, Team Access-Official Nike Partner, Goodday Friz, Aces Solar, Smart Sports, and The Printerie, Rein Malubag was named MVP.

The Spartans star posted 19.6 points, 14.8 rebounds, 5.6 steals, 3.8 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game to earn the U14 Best Defensive Player citation, the U14 Most Efficient Player award, as well as spots in the Mythical Team and Best Players (Born 2012).

Also in the Mythical Team are Neo Velacse of Nilvan’s Rizal Knights, Smile 360 Bullies’ Cristoph Calvero and Coi Moncal, and San Beda’s Patrick Tumbaga.

Malubag, Velacse, and Moncal are also in the Best Players (Born 2012) alongside Leam Osorio of Cordsteel Builders-JVM and Lukkas x JTags’ Jordan Tagle.

In the Best Players (Born 2013) selection are Denver Corcuera, Ram Lebornio, and Julian Reyes of Oak Sports, along with Cordsteel’s Braian Napili and Adam Potian.

Among the statistical leaders, Hooplab’s Nate Lim was the top scorer with 21.3 points per game, Corcuera was the top rebounder with 15.6 per game, Smile 360’s Syrus Demante led the division in assists with 6.3 per game, Velacse topped the steals department with 5.8 per game, while Cholo Evangelista of Lukkas x JTags led the blocks category with 1.7 per game.

In the U12 division, Josh Cruz of Taho Story was named MVP and also earned spots 6in the Mythical Team and Best Players (Born 2014) after posting 19.0 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.5 blocks, and 1.0 assist per game.

Joining Cruz in the Mythical Team are Spartans’ Chino Tan, San Beda’s John Matthew Cañeta, Travis Generals’ Mark Escalada, and U12 Best Defensive Player Dlare Simbulan of Buena Foods JSKILLS.

Cruz, Cañeta, Simbulan, and Escalada are joined by JJD Construction-SCBA’s Kean Estrada in the Best Players (Born 2014), while Spartans’ Jacob Tan, Taho Story’s Kael Mabulac, JJD Construction-SCBA’s Joakim Castro and Axel Arciaga, and Smile 360’s Oca Baguion comprise the Best Players (Born 2015).

Chino Tan finished as the U12 top scorer, while Estrada led the division in rebounding with 16.0 per game and assists with 7.0 per game. Castro topped the steals department with 5.4 per game, Taho Story’s Lebron Panaguiton led the blocks category with 3.6 per game, while Cañeta was also recognized as the U12 Most Efficient Player.

The PYBC will once again showcase the country’s next generation of basketball stars as it stages the inaugural Growee Cup on August 21, 30, and 31, and September 6, 20, and 27.

The Growee Cup will feature the U11, U12, U13, U14, U15, and U16 divisions.

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PHOTOS:

San Beda Alabang’s Prince Lumbre (#18), Drel’s Lechon’s Goodluck Okebata (#5), Taho Story’s Josh Cruz #34), San Beda Alabang’s Rein Malubag (#47).