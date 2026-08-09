Monsoon rains topple tree, kills rider in Antipolo

By Richielyn Canlas

A delivery rider who was taking shelter along Circumferential Road in Barangay San Roque, Antipolo City, died after being struck by a toppled tree and post on Sunday, Aug. 9, amid continued rains brought by the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Mayor Jun Ynares said the rider was immediately brought to the Rizal Provincial Hospital System Antipolo Annex 2 for medical treatment, but was later pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at Simeon Compound, in front of Clean Fuel in Grand Heights, Barangay San Roque.

Ynares said the city government will assist the rider’s family in bringing his remains home from the hospital and will help them with the necessary arrangements for his wake and burial.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes while clearing operations are underway.

“Patuloy ang clearing operations para maalis ang mga nakaharang at maibalik sa normal ang daloy ng trapiko,” he said.

The mayor added that high rainfall volumes have also been recorded at various rainfall stations over the past week.

As of 12 p.m. on Sunday, the following rainfall totals were recorded over the past 24 hours:

•Antipolo (Capitol) station – 127.0 mm

•Bagong Nayon (COGEO) – 152.5 mm

•Bosoboso – 143.0 mm

He therefore reminded residents, especially those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to exercise caution, as the soil may have become saturated and unstable after days of rain, potentially causing soil erosion and landslides in mountainous and elevated areas.

The local government said it continues to monitor the situation together with the barangays.

Residents were advised to remain alert and immediately report any hazardous conditions in their areas.