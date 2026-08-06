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Heavy rains prompt class suspensions across Metro Manila

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
(Photo by Santi San Juan)

By Manila Bulletin Metro Team

Several local government units (LGUs) in Metro Manila have suspended classes on Thursday, August 6, due to heavy rains brought by the enhanced Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), intensified by Tropical Storm Maymay.

The Marikina City government suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools due to the expected continuous rainfall.

As of 8 p.m. on Wednesday, the local governments of Caloocan, Malabon, and Valenzuela also announced the suspension of classes at all levels in both public and private schools.

In Manila, Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in public and private schools.

Schools were advised to shift to the Alternative Delivery Mode (ADM).

The Quezon City government suspended face-to-face classes in all public schools, covering Child Development Centers, Kindergarten, Grades 1 to 12, and the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora also suspended classes at all levels in both public and private schools.

In Mandaluyong City, in-person classes at all levels in both public and private schools have been suspended. Modular and asynchronous learning will be temporarily implemented.

Meanwhile, the cities of Parañaque, Pasay, and Las Piñas likewise declared the suspension of classes at all levels in public and private schools.

Residents are advised to monitor official announcements from their respective local governments and weather advisories from PAGASA for further updates.

 

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