‘We’re Better’: Zsara Laxamana’s bold take on VMX Hotbabes vs. Viva Hotbabes

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Zsara Laxamana’s bold statement about the legendary Viva Hotbabes has sparked conversations among entertainment fans.

When asked about the difference between Viva Hotbabes and the new VMX Hotbabes, where she is one of the members, Zsara did not hesitate to give a confident answer.

“Pagkakaiba? I think we’re better,” she said.

The statement quickly made waves.

The Viva Hotbabes, after all, remains one of the most iconic girl groups in Philippine entertainment.

However, Zsara clarified that her statement was not meant to diminish the achievements of the original Hotbabes. Instead, she said it reflects VMX Hotbabes’ drive to work harder and build their own identity.

“Hindi naman po siya in a negative way,” she said.

“Parang we’re doing our best to be better kasi alam naman po namin na talagang magagaling po yung mga ate po namin.”

The VMX star admitted that following the footsteps of a well-established group comes with pressure, but it also motivates them to give their best. She shared that the members are committed to training and maintaining discipline as they prepare for their performances.

“Actually, yung isinagot ko po, kung ma-bash po ako, ready po ako,” Zsara said.

Despite the comparisons, Zsara emphasized her respect for Viva Hotbabes. She revealed that she grew up admiring the group and even owned their music.

“Idol ko po talaga sila kasi nung bata ako, isinasayaw ko at may CD po talaga ako ng Viva Hotbabes music,” she shared.

Continuing the connection between the two generations, Zsara and fellow VMX Hotbabes member Queenie de Mesa are set to host “Ang Muling Pagbukaka,” a special feature about Viva Hotbabes that will stream on VMX.

The program will revisit the legacy of the original group and highlight their impact on Philippine entertainment.

Meanwhile, VMX Hotbabes — composed of Ataska, Christy Imperial, Rhian Rivera, Skye Gonzaga, Micaella Raz and Zsara — are creating their own identity with their debut single “Jugjog.”