Sidlak Bagani boosts record-breaking IRONKIDS Lapu-Lapu cast

The RLC Residences IRONKIDS Lapu-Lapu is set to make history as it opens the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu race weekend on Aug. 8 with a record field of more than 600 young participants, underscoring the sport’s growing popularity among Filipino youth and the host city’s commitment to grassroots triathlon development.

Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., the swim-run event for children aged 6 to 15 has attracted its biggest turnout yet, drawing aspiring triathletes from Lapu-Lapu City and neighboring towns and provinces. The milestone participation reflects the continuing success of IRONKIDS as both an entry point for first-time racers and a competitive stage for young athletes looking to sharpen their skills.

Adding even greater significance to this year’s event is the participation of 65 youngsters from Sidlak Bagani, Lapu-Lapu City’s flagship youth triathlon development program. The contingent, composed of the program’s batch of athletes, represents one of the largest organized teams in the event and serves as a testament to the city’s sustained investment in nurturing future champions.

A partnership among the Lapu-Lapu City government, SEI, IRONKIDS and local sports stakeholders, Sidlak Bagani offers free triathlon training to children aged 6 to 15, helping develop not only athletic ability but also discipline, confidence and healthy lifestyles. Their participation highlights how community-based sports programs can create meaningful pathways for young athletes to compete on a national stage.

The event welcomes both newcomers and returning IRONKIDS participants through individual and relay competitions.

In the individual swim-run races, competitors aged 6-8 will tackle a 150-meter swim and 1km run; the 9-10 division will race over a 150m swim and 1.5km run; the 11-12 category will cover a 250m swim and 1.5km run; while the oldest group, ages 13-15, will take on a 250m swim and 2km run.

Relay competitions will feature mixed teams, with the 11-15 division racing over a 250m swim and 1.5km run, while the 6-10 category will compete in a 150m swim and 1km run.

The IRONKIDS event launches a packed IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu festival that begins on Aug. 7 with the all-female Reyna Bulakna Run. Action peaks on Aug. 9 with the Sunrise Sprint, a beginner-friendly race featuring a 750-m swim, 25km bike and 5km run, to be held alongside the centerpiece IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu, giving first-time multisport athletes an opportunity to experience racing on one of Asia’s premier triathlon stages.

Leading the professional men’s field in the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu is 2024 champion Henri Schoeman, who faces a formidable international lineup that includes Austria’s Sebastian Fuchs, New Zealand’s Brett Clifford, Japan’s Kenshin Mizushima, China’s Mial Hao, Singapore’s Aaron Kiss, Australia’s John Fothergill and American Thomas Iñigo.

The women’s professional race also promises a fierce battle, with Australia’s Sarah Thomas, Natalie Van Coevorden, Cassandra Heaslip and Paige Cranage taking on Kazakhstan’s Ekaterina Shabalina, last year’s fourth-place finisher, over the demanding 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run course.