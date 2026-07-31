GMA News leads TV, online audience for SONA 2026 coverage

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

GMA News drew the largest television and online audience for its special coverage of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA), according to audience data released by the network.

Citing Nielsen TV Audience Measurement overnight figures for July 27, GMA said its “SONA 2026: A GMA News Special Coverage,” which aired on GMA and was simulcast on GTV, posted a combined 5.6 percent people rating in National Urban Philippines. The network said this translates to an estimated 2.45 million viewers.

The main GMA broadcast registered a 4.7 percent people rating, equivalent to about 2.1 million viewers, while the GTV simulcast recorded a 0.9 percent people rating, or an estimated 381,000 viewers.

The figures were higher than those posted by rival networks’ SONA broadcasts, according to the Nielsen data cited by GMA.

TV5, RPTV and One PH’s joint special coverage, “FIFTH SONA: State of the Nation Address,” registered a combined 1.2 percent people rating, while “State of the Nation Address 2026: The ABS-CBN News Special Coverage,” aired on ALLTV, A2Z and Kapamilya Channel, posted a 0.7 percent people rating.

Online, GMA News said its YouTube livestream of the SONA special had reached 1,190,471 views as of 8:30 a.m. on July 29.

The network said the figure was ahead of ANC’s livestream, which recorded 1,184,565 views, and the ABS-CBN News livestream, which logged 762,601 views.

GMA aired its SONA coverage live on GMA and GTV, with simultaneous streaming on its YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The network’s coverage began with “Unang Balita” on “Unang Hirit” and continued throughout the day with news programs including “24 Oras,” “Dobol B TV,” “Balitanghali,” “State of the Nation,” and “Saksi.”

GMA News also provided updates through its website and official social media accounts, while GMA Regional TV carried reports through its local newscasts in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Radio coverage was carried by Super Radyo DZBB 594 and its regional stations, with portions simulcast on GTV’s “Dobol B TV.” Overseas viewers were also able to follow the coverage through GMA Pinoy TV and GMA News TV.