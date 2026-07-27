Bomb explodes near DOJ, another found near Senate before SONA

An improvised explosive device (IED) went off near the entrance of the Department of Justice (DOJ) in Manila on Monday, July 27, just hours before President Ferdinand Marcos’ fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The DOJ confirmed the blast at 12:17 a.m. outside its Padre Faura compound in Ermita. No casualties were reported.

The Philippine National Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal (PNP‑EOD) unit responded immediately to conduct a technical examination.

“The situation is currently under control, and the DOJ compound remains secure,” the agency said, adding that investigators are probing the source and circumstances of the explosion.

Later at 8:15 a.m., a towing service employee spotted a suspicious item along Diokno Boulevard near the Senate.

Police teams confirmed it contained explosive components, including a 9V battery, blasting cap, clock, and a plastic jar with a brown powdery substance.

The NCRPO reported that its bomb squad safely neutralized the device using the Render Safe Procedure without incident.