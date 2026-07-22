Transport group calls for ₱2 fare hike, fuel tax removal in nationwide strike

By Trixee Rosel

Transport group Manibela launched a two‑day nationwide strike on Wednesday, July 22, pressing government to approve a ₱2 increase in the minimum jeepney fare and remove excise and value‑added taxes on fuel.

Drivers halted operations at 5 a.m., with members converging at Philcoa in Quezon City to set up a strike center and call on other public utility vehicle operators to join.

The protest followed steep fuel price hikes of up to ₱11.77 per liter for kerosene, ₱10.68 for diesel, and ₱3.65 for gasoline.

Manibela president Mar Valbuena said the group would petition the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to lift the suspension of the ₱1 fare hike and approve an additional ₱1 increase, bringing the total proposed adjustment to ₱2.

He stressed that the fare hike is necessary to offset rising maintenance and operating costs.

Valbuena also urged the government to scrap fuel taxes, saying these only worsen the burden on drivers and commuters.

He criticized the Department of Energy for allegedly failing to shield the transport sector and ordinary Filipinos from successive oil price increases.

Manibela called on other PUV sectors—including UV Express, buses, TNVS, and motorcycle taxis—to join the strike.

Valbuena said at least five transport groups and cooperatives had pledged support, with up to 100,000 vehicles expected to participate.

The strike may extend until Friday, July 24, as Valbuena pressed President Marcos to pursue long‑term solutions to rising fuel and electricity costs instead of relying on short‑term cash aid.