Marcoleta pleads not guilty in plunder, anti‑graft cases

By Ellalyn De Vera-Ruiz

Sen. Rodante Marcoleta entered pleas of not guilty to plunder and violation of Presidential Decree No. 46 during his arraignment before the Sandiganbayan Third Division on Wednesday, July 22.

Marcoleta denied the plunder charge under Republic Act No. 7080, which involves ₱75 million in donations, as well as the accusation of violating PD 46, a law prohibiting public officials from receiving gifts or benefits by reason of their position.

His arraignment proceeded after his camp withdrew a motion to quash the plunder case, with his lawyer telling the court the move was made “for humanitarian reasons, to expedite the proceedings.” Marcoleta confirmed the withdrawal was voluntary and done after consultations with his co-accused.

In the PD 46 case, Marcoleta and businessman Joseph Espiritu are accused of involvement in the alleged giving and receiving of ₱25 million. Both pleaded not guilty.

Marcoleta’s co-accused in the plunder case—former Rep. Mike Defensor, Espiritu, and Aristotle Viray—had earlier entered not guilty pleas during their July 15 arraignment.