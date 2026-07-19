Rescued PH Eagle Sawaga-Dalwangan passes away

By Keith Bacongco

The Philippine Eagle Foundation announced the passing of Philippine Eagle Sawaga-Dalwangan on Saturday, July 18, while undergoing rehabilitation at the Philippine Eagle Center in Barangay Malagos, Davao City.

The PEF said that Sawaga-Dalwangan, which is around five-years-old, showed real signs of improvement as she became stronger and more alert. It added that the rescued eagle ate on her own and responded well to treatment.

These observations were the basis of earlier recovery updates, the PEF explained. “Sadly, she later suffered a sudden medical crisis and could not be revived.”

An initial necropsy has been completed, while histopathological examinations remain ongoing, the PEF added.

PEF consultant veterinarian Bayani Vandenbroeck said that the raptor’s appetite improved while in his clinic. Sawaga-Dalwangan was moved from Doc Bayani’s Animal Wellness Clinic to the PEC on July 16.

The eagle was treated and closely monitored at the clinic before she was transferred to an isolation facility at the PEC to continue her recovery and rehabilitation.

PEF acknowledged the Daraghuyan community, particularly rescuer Marven Linoy and his companions; the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Malaybalay City government, the provincial zoo, the veterinary teams, and all partners who helped in rescue and care.

“We share the grief of everyone who followed her journey and hoped for her recovery. Sawaga-Dalwangan’s rescue was not in vain, and the lessons from her case will help improve the care of other Philippine Eagles,” the PEF said.

Sawaga-Dalwangan was rescued by an indigenous farmer in the forests of Malaybalay City, Bukidnon on July 3.

Despite her death, PEF called for a deeper probe on the circumstances that led to the rescue of the critically-endangered eagle in the wild.

As a national bird, the Philippine Eagle is protected under Republic Act 9157 or the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act. Fewer than 400 breeding pairs of the Philippine Eagle are believed to remain in the wild.