Barangay chairman yields guns, explosives

By Glazyl Masculino and Philippine News Agency

BACOLOD CITY – Police apprehended a barangay chairman from Victorias City, Negros Occidental for illegal possession of a firearm and explosive on Friday, July 17.

The Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO‑NIR) identified the suspect as “Gar,” 54, of Hacienda Nasipunan, Barangay 12.

PRO‑NIR Director Police Brig. Gen. Romano Cardiño said the suspect was arrested during a search warrant operation, where authorities recovered a caliber .22 revolver with six bullets, 63 rounds of caliber .22 ammunition, and a hand grenade.

PRO‑NIR spokesperson Police Lt. Col. Joem Malong said records from the Philippine National Police Firearms and Explosives Office showed the suspect failed to secure both a License to Own and Possess Firearm (LTOPF) and a Permit to Carry Firearm Outside Residence (PTCFOR).

“There has been a complaint against him for illegal possession of firearms, and upon verification, police learned he does not have an LTOPF or a PTCFOR,” Malong said.

“We will continue to intensify intelligence‑driven operations and ensure that individuals who violate our firearms and explosives laws are held accountable,” Cardiño added.