Falling tree branch kills cum laude graduate in Abra

By Freddie Lazaro

BUCAY, Abra – A falling tree branch killed a 21-year-old cum laude graduate bound for a review class in Barangay Siblong here on Tuesday, July 7.

Police identified the victim as Winche Baño, a Bachelor of Secondary Education Major in Science graduate of the University of Abra-Lagangilang Campus.

Investigation said Baño and her father were riding a motorcycle near a when a huge branch from a fire tree suddenly snapped and crashed onto them.

Police said the victims were wearing helmets, but the impact shattered Winche’s helmet and sustained fatal head injuries. Her father suffered only minor injuries.

Police Capt. Miguel Cawi Jr., chief of the Bucay Municipal Police Station, said the fire tree had long been dead and leafless and was vulnerable to collapse. “The tree was already weakened, and it was only a matter of time before the branch gave way,” Cawi said.

Baño was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Friends and classmates mourned the death of the aspiring teacher who was described as a consistent honor student.

Authorities were urged to inspect and remove hazardous roadside trees to prevent similar tragedies.