Clarkson, first-ever Fil-Am NBA champion, signs one-year extension with Knicks

By MARK REY MONTEJO

Filipino-American Jordan Clarkson hopes to savor the feeling of being a back-to-back champion as he signed a one-year extension with the New York Knicks, the team announced Friday, July 10.

Clarkson, 34, inked a $3.9 million (more than P220 million) deal to stay with the Knicks who are coming off an NBA championship – a feat that ended 53 years of futility – after beating the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

ESPN’s Shams Charamia disclosed the year and amount of the agreement that led to Clarkson, the first-ever Filipino-American player to hoist an NBA title, staying in New York.

This also signaled his 13th season in the big league after previously playing for the Utah Jazz, and with LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers) and the late basketball great Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers) in the past years.

His campaign includes an NBA Cup crown with the Knicks, Sixth Man of the Year plum during his Jazz stint, and an NBA All-Rookie First team in 2015 with the Lakers.

“Like JC said, call him Champ… keep the vibes going,” the team wrote on its social media post.

Prior to his new contract, the sweet-shooting 6-foot-5 guard also received a one-year – worth $3.63 million – veteran minimum deal.

Last season, Clarkson came out with a decent contribution off the bench with 8.6 points on 45.1 percent shooting, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.