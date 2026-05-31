‘Ultrawoman’ Jennifer Uy headlines elite full IRONMAN PH field

Historic milestones and elite endurance will take center stage at the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines in Subic Bay this Sunday (June 7), spearheaded by a trailblazer aiming to push the boundaries of human limitations once again.

Jennifer Tan Uy, famously known as the first Filipina Ultraman finisher, headlines a formidable local and international field in the grueling 3.8km swim, 180km bike, and 42km run race. For Uy, returning to the very course where she finished as the top Filipina in 2024 is more than just a homecoming – it is a critical, high-stakes stepping stone in her intense buildup for the legendary Spartathlon Ultra Race in Greece this September.

While the 38-year-old athlete has tempered expectations of a top-podium finish this weekend, her focus remains laser-sharp on the bigger picture. The upcoming 44th staging of the historic Spartathlon on Sept. 26-27 spans a brutal 246 kilometers with a strict 36-hour cutoff. Having already secured her qualification, Uy is treating her ninth Subic race as a foundational pillar of her preparation.

“I don’t expect to win this year, but this will be of big help in my buildup,” said Uy, a PSA awardee, who placed top three overall and was the fastest local female finisher in the 2024 Subic race.

Uy’s barrier-breaking spirit mirrors the grand scale of the event itself, which highlights the Philippines’ booming reputation in the global multisport community. Organized by Sunrise Events, Inc. for the fifth time, the full IMPH has already locked in 358 athletes, with hundreds more expected by race day.

Underscoring the event’s tremendous international pull, a massive contingent representing 45 nations will be on the starting line, turning Subic Bay into a melting pot of global athletic excellence.

Running concurrently with the full distance is the equally challenging IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay – a 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21km run that has already drawn close to a thousand entries, mixing seasoned veterans with the sport’s rising stars.

At the heart of this massive gathering is title sponsor Century Tuna. The company’s unwavering commitment to both marquee events continues to boost local triathlon, providing a world-class racing destination and an elite platform for homegrown talent to test their mettle against the world’s best.

Beyond the grueling main events, organizers have curated a high-octane, weekend-long festival that ensures everyone – from absolute beginners to the youngest athletes – can join the action. The high-spirited energy builds early on June 5 with the Sun Life Underpants Run, combining fitness, fun and charity. On June 6, the future stars of the sport will take the spotlight in the RLC Residences IRONKIDS Triathlon and Kids’ Run, giving the youth a taste of crossing a world-class finish line.

For those looking for speed or a gateway into the sport, the Birch Tree Adult Boost Sunrise Sprint offers an accessible yet fast 750m swim, 20km bike and 5km run format. Making its highly anticipated debut is the new Super Sprint, featuring a beginner-friendly 400m swim, 10km bike and 2.5km run – the perfect introductory gateway to experience the magic of multisport.