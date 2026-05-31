Colombia’s Vanessa Pulgarin is first-ever MGI All Stars winner

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Colombia’s Vanessa Pulgarin etched her name into pageant history after being crowned the first-ever Miss Grand International (MGI) All Stars winner during the competition’s grand coronation night held Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand.

Pulgarin emerged victorious over a field of 56 accomplished beauty queens from around the world, securing the inaugural title in one of the most highly anticipated international pageants of the year.

The Colombian beauty was visibly emotional as she received the coveted crown from Miss Grand International founder and president Nawat Itsaragrisil, marking a milestone moment for both her country and the organization.

Finishing behind Pulgarin were Ghana’s Faith Maria Porter as first runner-up and Vietnam’s Nguyen Huong Giang as second runner-up.

The Philippines also delivered a strong showing at the inaugural competition through former Miss Universe Philippines titleholder Gazini Ganados, who advanced to the Top 5 and earned widespread praise from pageant fans.

Ganados captivated the audience with her commanding stage presence and a stunning gold gown designed by Filipino designer Rian Fernandez, drawing loud cheers during the finals.

Among the Philippines’ five representatives, Ganados achieved the highest placement. Fuschia Anne Ravena reached the Top 18, while Alexia Nuñez, Imelda Schweighart, and Keylyn Trajano exited earlier in the competition.