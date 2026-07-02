Jealous partner stabs woman dead in Las Piñas

By Jean Fernando

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her live-in partner after he became jealous over a message he saw on her cellphone early Tuesday morning, July 1, in Las Piñas City.

Las Piñas police chief Col. Fermin Almendarez identified the suspect only as “Limuel,” 35, who was arrested by responding officers at the couple’s residence in Lopez Compound, Barangay Manuyo Uno.

The victim, identified only as “Laiza,” sustained multiple stab wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

Police said that at around 3:30 a.m., neighbors heard the couple engaged in a heated argument after the suspect allegedly confronted the victim over a cellphone message that reportedly triggered his jealousy.

Residents later heard the victim crying for help and alerted authorities as the commotion continued.

Responding officers arrived at around 7:50 a.m. and found the victim lifeless inside the house.

The suspect was immediately arrested by personnel of the Daniel Fajardo Police Substation.

Investigators from the Station Investigation and Detective Management Section (SIDMS), together with the Forensic Unit, secured and processed the crime scene.

Authorities said the killing is being treated as a crime of passion.

The suspect remains under police custody and is facing a murder charge.