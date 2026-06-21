PH teams flex might as Uratex, Aguilas, Gilas U23 secure Cebu Hustle 3×3 top seeds

Philippine teams flexed their muscles in day one of Cebu Hustle 3×3, with three local squads topping their respective groups on Saturday at SM Seaside City.

Uratex Dream, Pilipinas Aguilas, and Gilas Pilipinas Women U23 have earned outright quarterfinal berths after sweeping their group stage assignments in this inaugural tourney which has Uratex, Smart, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as presenters.

The Dream had to gut it out in Pool B, escaping Maurice Lacroix of Japan in overtime, 15-13, before leaving CT Tigers of Thailand in the dust, 21-13, behind the might of Chinese reinforcement Li Renzhu.

Naturalized center Beth Means also powered the Aguilas to a 12-10 nipping of Jumpshot of Singapore, before Camille Malagar’s deuce with 21 seconds left earned them a close 12-10 win over Shoot It Dragons of Thailand for a 2-0 record.

And the Nationals showed a lot of promise, dominating UP Cebu, 21-13, before hurdling EST Jersey of Malaysia in overtime, 14-12, with Jam Meniano and Amyah Espanol pulling through in the clutch.