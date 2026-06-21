PH teams flex might as Uratex, Aguilas, Gilas U23 secure Cebu Hustle 3×3 top seeds

Philippine teams flexed their muscles in day one of Cebu Hustle 3×3, with three local squads topping their respective groups on Saturday at SM Seaside City.
Uratex Dream, Pilipinas Aguilas, and Gilas Pilipinas Women U23 have earned outright quarterfinal berths after sweeping their group stage assignments in this inaugural tourney which has Uratex, Smart, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as presenters.
The Dream had to gut it out in Pool B, escaping Maurice Lacroix of Japan in overtime, 15-13, before leaving CT Tigers of Thailand in the dust, 21-13, behind the might of Chinese reinforcement Li Renzhu.
Naturalized center Beth Means also powered the Aguilas to a 12-10 nipping of Jumpshot of Singapore, before Camille Malagar’s deuce with 21 seconds left earned them a close 12-10 win over Shoot It Dragons of Thailand for a 2-0 record.
Naturalized center Beth Means also powered the Aguilas to a 12-10 nipping of Jumpshot of Singapore, before Camille Malagar’s deuce with 21 seconds left earned them a close 12-10 win over Shoot It Dragons of Thailand for a 2-0 record.
And the Nationals showed a lot of promise, dominating UP Cebu, 21-13, before hurdling EST Jersey of Malaysia in overtime, 14-12, with Jam Meniano and Amyah Espanol pulling through in the clutch.
Shinjuku Givers of Japan completed the quartet which earned an outright bye in the final eight after a 17-13 escape over fancied TOL Patriots and a 21-0 whitewash of Move Liloan in this tourney which also has Aboitiz Food, SM Seaside City, Citadines Cebu City, Titan, Maxime, Pocari Sweat, University of Cebu, University of Cebu Medical Center, and SBP Zone 8 as partners.
The champion of this Fiba Level 4 tourney will take home the USD3,000 cash prize, while the runner-up getting USD2,000, and third place USD1,000.
TOL Patriots also impressed, with Kent Pastrana anchoring the crew to a 21-6 win over Move Liloan.
The tournament shifts to the knockout stages on Sunday starting at 11 a.m., with Shoot It Dragons taking on Maurice Lacroix, CT Tigers colliding against Jumpshot, TOL Patriots facing off against UP Cebu, and EST Jersey tackling Move Liloan.
Cebu Hustle 3×3 also has Nustar Resort Cebu, Molten, Shakey’s, Virginia Foods, Seiko, and IPI as sponsors.
Day 1 Results:
TOL Patriots def. Move Liloan, 21-6
Uratex Dream def. Maurice Lacroix, 15-13 (OT)
Pilipinas Aguilas def. Jumpshot, 12-10
Gilas Women U23 def. UP Cebu, 21-3
Shinjuku Givers def. TOL Patriots, 17-13
Uratex Dream def. CT Tigers, 21-13
Shoot It Dragons def. Jumpshot, 12-11
EST Jersey def. UP Cebu, 13-9
Shinjuku Givers def. Move Liloan, 21-0
CT Tigers def. Maurice Lacroix, 15-13
Pilipinas Aguilas def. Shoot It Dragons, 12-10
Gilas Pilipinas U23 def. EST Jersey, 14-12 (OT)
Uratex Dream def. Maurice Lacroix, 15-13 (OT)
Pilipinas Aguilas def. Jumpshot, 12-10
Gilas Women U23 def. UP Cebu, 21-3
Shinjuku Givers def. TOL Patriots, 17-13
Uratex Dream def. CT Tigers, 21-13
Shoot It Dragons def. Jumpshot, 12-11
EST Jersey def. UP Cebu, 13-9
Shinjuku Givers def. Move Liloan, 21-0
CT Tigers def. Maurice Lacroix, 15-13
Pilipinas Aguilas def. Shoot It Dragons, 12-10
Gilas Pilipinas U23 def. EST Jersey, 14-12 (OT)