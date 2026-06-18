Crowned Kings: Ginebra ends TNT Finals jinx to win PBA Commissioner’s Cup title

By REYNALD MAGALLON

Ginebra players were jumping up and down as soon as the buzzer sounded. Some, mostly those who were already on the court, immediately hugged each other.

It was a picture of celebration — and perhaps, even relief as they finally erased the agony of three Finals defeat at the hands of TNT.

The Kings have finally claimed their rightful throne, pulling off a pulsating 88-76 victory over the Tropang 5G to claim the PBA Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup title before a mammoth crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday, June 17.

Ginebra rode on a back-breaking 20-0 run bridging the third and fourth quarter to turn the tables and then kept TNT at bay to finally end the string of futility against the Tropang 5G, who defeated them in the Commissioner’s Cup last season and the league’s last two Governors’ Cup.

Contained in Game 6, Scottie Thompson came alive in the second half and finished with 17 points to support Justin Brownlee, who followed up his back-to-back 50-point showing with 29.