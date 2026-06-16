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1 dead, 6 injured in bus-trailer truck crash in Baguio

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
1 Min Read
The ill-fated bus. (Photo via Zaldy Comanda)

By Zaldy Comanda

A passenger bus slammed into a parked six-wheel truck along Marcos Highway in Baguio City at around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, leaving one dead and six injured.

The Genesis bus, en route from Manila to Baguio, collided with the rear of the truck, which had been parked roadside due to a mechanical issue with its fuel injection pump. The impact caused severe damage to both vehicles.

The bus conductor, a resident of Urdaneta City, Pangasinan, was pinned near the front door and later declared dead at the hospital.

Six others—including the bus driver and a truck occupant—sustained injuries and were rushed for medical treatment.

Responders from the Baguio City Police Office, Bureau of Fire Protection–Tuba, and 911 on Call handled rescue operations.

The case is now under investigation by the Baguio Traffic Enforcement Unit to determine liability and assess property damage.

 

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