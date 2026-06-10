Pastor shot dead in Bacolod

By Glazyl Masculino
BACOLOD CITY – A 58-year-old pastor was gunned down in a sugarcane field in Sitio Mag-anay Uno, Barangay Bi-ao, Binalbagan, Negros Occidental, on Monday, June 8.
Police Capt. Joelan Vinson, Binalbagan police chief, identified the victim as “Marlo,” a hacienda overseer and member of the village’s Lupon or council.
According to Vinson, the victim was supervising workers uprooting grass in a sugarcane plantation when two unidentified assailants appeared and shot him.
The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at a hospital.
Recovered from the crime scene were three fired bullets and four spent .45-caliber cartridge cases.
Police are conducting follow-up and manhunt operations.