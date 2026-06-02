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Man stabbed dead by neighbor while on Facebook livestream

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
The suspect in handcuffs following his arrest for fatally stabbing a man while live streaming on Facebook. (Photo from Parañaque City Police)

A 34‑year‑old man was arrested after allegedly slashing and stabbing his 45‑year‑old neighbor to death in an attack that was broadcast live on Facebook.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon, May 28, in Silverio Compound, Barangay San Isidro, Paranaque City, while the victim, known as “Tata,” was livestreaming himself doing laundry outside his home.

Footage from the livestream captured the suspect, identified as “Omay,” suddenly lunging at the victim with a bladed weapon, slashing his neck and repeatedly stabbing him.

At one point, the suspect dropped his knife but quickly drew another and continued the assault.

Neighbors rushed the severely injured victim to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the attack stemmed from a longstanding dispute between the two men, who had exchanged heated remarks the day before.

Investigators recovered one of the knives used in the crime at the scene.

The suspect fled after the killing but was tracked down and arrested in Barangay Singkamas, Makati City, on June 1 following a hot pursuit operation. He is now in police custody and faces a murder complaint.

The victim’s family expressed grief and called for justice, while the suspect’s brother said the accused had contacted him before his arrest, expressing intent to surrender. (Jean Fernando)

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