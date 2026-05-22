Cindy Miranda and Kylie Verzosa on why fitness matters

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Beauty queens-turned-actresses Cindy Miranda and Kylie Verzosa are speaking about why fitness and training are important to them, saying it’s about more than just having a toned body.

Both actresses said their physiques are not simply due to genetics but are the result of consistent exercise, proper nutrition, and a disciplined lifestyle.

They also train with fitness specialist Tomo Okabe, an NSCA-CSCS certified conditioning specialist and ACSM-CPT certified personal trainer based at Spice Up Fitness in BGC.

For Cindy, fitness is closely connected to strength and performance. She said training helps improve posture, balance, and overall body strength, which is especially important for her work as an actress. For her, staying fit is about being able to move well and perform better in every scene, not just looking good on camera.

Kylie shared that fitness also plays a big role in her mental health. She said staying active helps her manage stress and maintain balance in her daily life. For her, the benefits of exercise go beyond the physical and also affect how she feels emotionally and mentally.

Both actresses emphasized that fitness is not just about appearance, but about building strength, confidence, and long-term health through consistency and discipline.