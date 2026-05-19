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NBI confirms leads on Bato’s whereabouts

Tempo Desk
Tempo Desk
2 Min Read
NBI Director Atty. Melvin Matibag speaking during the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association ‘Balitaan’ forum on Tuesday, May 19, held at Harbor View Restaurant in Ermita, Manila. (Photo courtesy of Diann Calucin)

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag revealed Tuesday that the bureau has leads on the possible whereabouts of Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, urging the lawmaker to surrender and end the disturbance sparked by his resurfacing.

Speaking at the Manila City Hall Reporters’ Association (MACHRA) “Balitaan” forum, Matibag said the NBI is already tracking locations linked to the senator but declined to disclose details, citing operational security.

He emphasized that Dela Rosa, as a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, should understand law enforcement procedures and not use his position to evade accountability.

Matibag noted that Senator Robin Padilla could be a key source of information, as he was the last person seen with Dela Rosa.

He added that the bureau is nearing completion of its probe, with final determinations to be made by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The NBI chief underscored that no agents were deployed inside the Senate during the May 13 incident, in line with a “gentleman’s agreement” to hold off action pending a Supreme Court (SC) ruling on Dela Rosa’s petition for a temporary restraining order.

Matibag reiterated that the bureau is committed to tracking the senator and ensuring accountability, stressing that “no one is above the law.” (Diann Calucin)

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