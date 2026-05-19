Alex Eala needs to polish her serve quickly or she will have a bigger hill to climb at Paris Open

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Alex Eala will have a bigger and harder hill to climb in her second French Open campaign unless she can do something with her erratic serve, which was again exposed during her hearth-breaking opening round defeat at the Strasbourg Open in France on Monday, May 18.

Eala, who entered the main draw after she was originally scheduled to play in the qualifier, couldn’t sustain a fiery start and bowed to lower-ranked Oleksandra Oliynykova, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, in the opening round of the WTA 500 event serving as her final tournament before the clay court Grand Slam.

In that two hour, 52-minute match, the world No. 38 Eala struggled with her serve, getting broken seven times while fending off a staggering 23 break points against her 61st-ranked Ukrainian rival.

Eala still has a little over a week to work on her serve where she needs to be consistently strong.

So far, she is averaging 64.7 percent on service games won, but she still needs to sharpen and be more consistent against the elite competition awaiting her on the Grand Slam stage.

Little wonder, Eala is yet to find success on clay-court surface, with her third-round showing being her best so far.

In fact, her serve has become a talking point among tennis analysts and former players during her rise on the Tour, including former player and French Open semifinalist Andrea Petkovic, who discussed it in a podcast a month ago.

“I think it’s one thing and unfortunately it’s a big thing: the serve. In the year and a half that I have watched her now, her serve is very inconsistent. She has those weeks where she can’t make first serves and the second is very attackable,” Petkovic said.

“Against the big hitters like (Aryna) Sabalenka, (Elena) Rybakina and even Coco Gauff, who returns so well, it is going to be really difficult to defend your serve, despite her being one of the best returners in the game,” she added.

Qualifying matches are already ongoing at the French Open, but Eala is slated to play in the main draw.

Last year, the Filipina ace debuted in the main draw but lost to Emiliana Arango in three sets right in the opening set.