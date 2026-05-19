Eagle-aided 66 gives Harmie Constantino 2-stroke lead at ICTSI Caliraya

CAVINTI, Laguna – Harmie Constantino heralded her return to form in style, shooting an eagle-boosted six-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead over Mafy Singson after 18 holes of the ICTSI Caliraya Springs Championship here on Tuesday.

This performance not only marked a significant turnaround for Constantino, whose recent campaign have been marred by underwhelming results, but it also signaled her drive to reclaim her position at the top of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

A stellar backside 31 at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club, featuring a stirring three-birdie finish, ignited Constantino’s chase for redemption. An eagle on No. 4 and a birdie on the sixth more than compensated for her two bogeys at the front, propelling her into the lead.

She launched her round with back-to-back birdies from No. 10.

Though she finished without any bogeys, Singson missed a few birdie opportunities, settling for pars on her last 11 holes.

Florence Bisera, seeking a second consecutive win after her triumph at Lakewood via a three-player playoff, carded a 70 for third, while Seoyun Kim rallied with two birdies on the back nine to save a 71 for solo fourth.

Tiffany Lee looked poised to find her form with a strong start, tallying three birdies from No. 2 and another on the sixth to reach four-under. However, a double bogey on the eighth caused her to tumble down the leaderboard, finishing with a one-birdie, one-bogey card for a 72, dropping her into a tie for fifth with Kayla Nocum and Gretchen Villacencio.

Monica Mandario also came through with three straight birdies from No. 15 to salvage a 73, while reigning Order of Merit champion Sarah Ababa, who lost to Princess Superal in sudden death here last year, carded a 74 for joint ninth with Angela Mangana.

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