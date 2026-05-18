Veejay Pre stars for UP Maroons, Archers fall in Preseason Cup opener

Games Monday

1 p.m. – JRU vs Letran

3 p.m. – Benilde vs Perpetual

5 p.m. – FEU vs Gilas Youth

Veejay Pre helped power University of the Philippines to an 82-78 win over University of the Philippines while National University stunned reigning UAAP champion La Salle, 70-64, in the opening of the 19th Filoil Ecooil Preseason Cup on Sunday, May 17, at Playtime Filoil Centre in San Juan.

The 6-foot-4 Pre, who led UP Team B to PGFlex-UCAL Invitational championship last year in his first tournament for the Diliman-based school, scattered 17 points, including a booming triple in the payoff period that all but took the fight out of the Tigers.

A transferee from Far Eastern University, Pre Year also got four rebounds and two assists to anchor the come-from-behind win.

Rey Remogat also shone for UP with 12 points, six assists, and four boards.

Reinhard Jumamoy put on the finishing touches in the Bulldogs’ first day shocker, calmly sinking six free throws in the final minute to end up with 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists to hold off the Green Archers’ belated rallies.

It was a signature balanced attack for NU with Mo Diassana logging nine points and 11 rebounds, PJ Palacielo registering eight points and six boards, and DJ Laconsay getting eight points and two rebounds.

Jacob Cortez tried his earnest to carry the load for La Salle with 13 points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds, while Mason Amos also had 13 points from three three-pointers in the defeat — a tough start for the green-and-white as they traverse this new day after Mike Phillips and Kean Baclaan.

In the curtain-opener, Mapua welcomed its new coach Chito Victolero with a resounding 87-66 conquest over Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Yam Concepcion paced the five Cardinals to breach double figures with 20 points, five assists, and four rebounds, Cyrus Nitura flirted with a triple-double of 12 points, 13 boards, and eight assists, and Sebastian Reyes also chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds.

Rookie guard Jamal Diaz also impressed with 11 points, five assists, and four boards after getting the starting nod.

The scores:

First Game:

MAPUA 87 – Concepcion 20, Reyes 15, C. Nitura 12, Diaz 11, Callangan 11, Cuenco 4, L. Nitura 4, Reyes 3, Pascual 3, Bernabe 2, Lloren 2, Mendoza 0, Sacro 0, Ryan 0, Dones 0.

LPU 66 – Rubico 15, Ondoa 10, Daileg 8, Guadaña 7, Fuentes 7, Villaver 4, Cardinas 4, Peñafiel 3, Aurigue 3, Pallingayan 2, Matienzo 2, Aviles 1, Caduyac 0, Abrantes 0, Almario 0.

Quarters: 25-20, 42-35, 64-55, 87-66.

Second Game:

UP 82 – Pre 17, Remogat 12, Yniguez 10, Briones 9, Palanca 8, Bayla 7, Payosing 7, Alter 4, Miles 4, Stevens 2, Poyos 2, Dimaculangan 0, Maga 0, Coronel 0, Andres 0.

UST 78 – Llemit 22, Akowe 19, Crisostomo 8, Sevilla 8, Buenaflor 6, Bucsit 5, Acido 4, Melecio 3, Porter 3, Manding 0, Cañete 0, Calum 0, Danting 0, Sevilla 0.

Quarters: 15-22, 42-47, 60-60, 82-78.

Third Game:

NU 70 – Jumamoy 15, Diassana 9, Palacielo 8, Laconsay 8, Alfanta 7, Garcia 7, Reyes 4, Tulabut 3, Francisco 2, Serrano 2, Cartel 2, Navarro 2, Padrones 1, Miranda 0, Figueroa 0.

LA SALLE 64 – Cortez 13, Amos 13, Macalalag 10, Daep 7, Gagate 6, Abadam 6, Dungo 4, Pablo 3, Kulang 2, Gollena 0, Quines 0, Melencio 0, Sarmiento 0.

Quarters: 14-15, 32-28, 49-44, 70-64.