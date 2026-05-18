2nd edition of 2026 World Slasher Cup slated at Big Dome

The 2nd edition of World Slasher Cup (WSC) 2026 is slated on May 19 to 25 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Hosted by Pintakasi of Champions, the opening ceremony was held at the Monet 3 Ballroom, Novotel Manila Araneta City, on May 16, 2026, where breeders, along with media and guests, gathered to witness the launching of the events that attracted more than 275 entries.

The 2nd edition follows the successful staging of its 9‑cock Invitational derby from January 26 to February 1 earlier this year. The WSC returns to the Big Dome for another week‑long competition featuring elite breeders and gamefowl from local and international cockfighting circuit.

“This second edition continues the standards that have defined the World Slasher Cup over the years,” said Irene L. Jose, chief operating officer of Uniprom Inc. which manages the Smart Araneta Coliseum. “We anticipate strong participation as the tournament remains grounded in its long‑standing tradition and integrity.”

This year’s edition will feature the pioneers of the sport such as Mike Formosa from Hawaii, and Filipino legends Patrick Antonio, Ed Apari, and Biboy Enriquez.

Elimination rounds are scheduled on May 19 and 20, followed by the semifinals on May 21 and 22. The final qualifying bouts will be held on May 24, with the tournament concluding on May 25 to determine the overall champion.

Known as the “Olympics of Cockfighting”, the World Slasher Cup is regarded as one of the most established and closely followed derby competitions in the sport. First held in 1963 at the historic Big Dome, it has become an annual global event that regularly attracts top breeders and their prized bloodlines for a series of closely watched matches.

In the first edition of the World Slasher Cup 2026, held earlier this year, the entries of Rod Advincula/ Tata Rey Briones/ Tony Kho (Greengold SPRTN-2), Don Guam/ Nad Mendoza (V Boyz NM), Jonarie Fortaleza/ Robert Santiago (Rueda 5 Gallera De Legaspi-1), and Biboy Enriquez (Firebird Angels) finished with 8-1 win-loss records and shared the championship. Meanwhile, the entries of Pep Goitia/ Alvin Aranez (Alab 2028-Red 2 Feb/ 24 S Ynares) also scored eight points during the pre-finals.

The latest champions join a roster of past World Slasher Cup titleholders that includes Mike Formosa, Patrick Antonio, Ed Apari, and Biboy Enriquez, among others.

For more details about the World Slasher Cup 2nd edition, visit www.worldslashercup.ph or their Facebook page for more details.