DMW confirms recovery of Filipino seafarers injured in Strait of Hormuz drone assault

The seven Filipino seafarers injured in a drone attack on a container ship passing through the Strait of Hormuz are now in stable condition, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed that two of the seafarers are preparing to return to the Philippines after responding well to medical treatment for injuries sustained during the May 5 attack.

The five others remain hospitalized in Oman, undergoing the final stage of treatment before being cleared for discharge.

Cacdac said the injured crew members were taken to a hospital in Oman after being extracted from the Maltese-flagged ship San Antonio.

Since it is not yet clear when they will be discharged, the government is arranging ways to support their families.

“We will help the family go to Oman to personally visit them while they are recuperating,” Cacdac said.

He added that the DMW is coordinating with other agencies, particularly the shipping company and manning agency, to ensure continued assistance for all affected seafarers. (Aaron Recuenco)