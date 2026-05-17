Creamline chief earns back-to-back Executive of the Year honors

Business tycoon Jonathan Ng’s steady leadership once again showed that lasting dynasties are built not just on talent, but on stability through trying times.

After backing Creamline’s return to the summit following one of the franchise’s rockiest stretches in recent years, the Republic Biscuit Corporation (Rebisco) Group of Food Companies Vice Chairman and CEO will be feted as Executive of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Ng will be honored anew at the 2nd Pilipinas Live Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Press Corps Awards Night on May 30 at Novotel Manila Araneta City in Cubao.

The heralded volleyball godfather and visionary emerged as a repeat winner with nine total points, built on 4.8 points from the league’s coaches and captains and 4.2 points from the media covering the Sports Vision-backed professional volleyball league.

He bested sporting executives Jude Turcuato of PLDT and Frank Lao of ZUS Coffee for the award in the gala event supported by Immuni+ and Rebisco.

For nearly a decade, Ng’s winning blueprint in the food industry has carried over seamlessly into the PVL, helping transform Creamline into the league’s premier modern-day dynasty.

But the past season brought unfamiliar adversity to the Cool Smashers.

Creamline settled for bronze finishes in both the 2025 PVL on Tour and Invitational before absorbing an even bigger shock in the Reinforced Conference, where it crashed to sixth place and saw its historic 19-tournament semifinal streak snapped.

Despite the rare title slump and growing doubts on the aging powerhouse, Ng remained unwavering in his support of the franchise that had long defined winning at the highest level in the PVL.

Eventually, the Cool Smashers responded exactly like champions do.

With Jia De Guzman, Jema Galanza, Bernadeth Pons, and Dij Rodriguez back in the helm, Creamline navigated a heavily revamped and ultra-competitive field, surviving multiple do-or-die battles before completing a two-game finals sweep of Cignal for its 11th overall title in the 2026 All-Filipino Conference.

And while rosters change, streaks end, and challengers rise, Creamline’s championship foundation under Ng continues to prosper and thrive.