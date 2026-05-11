Solon withdraws Toboso clash probe

BACOLOD CITY – Negros Occidental third district Rep. Javier Miguel Benitez announced Sunday that he is withdrawing his resolution for a congressional inquiry into the April 19 clash in Toboso, Negros Occidental, where 19 people were killed in fighting between soldiers and communist rebels.

Benitez explained that multiple investigations are already underway, including one by the Commission on Human Rights (CHR), making a separate probe by Congress redundant.

He stressed that allowing these institutions to carry out their work without political intervention is the best path toward justice.

“The proper approach is to let the investigations proceed independently. Justice is best achieved when institutions are allowed to perform their duties without premature interference,” he said.

While shelving the inquiry, Benitez emphasized that peace in Negros cannot be secured by force alone.

He pointed to the need for both security and sustainable livelihood opportunities, warning that insurgent groups thrive on despair and lack of opportunity.

He described the insurgency as a daily reality for farmers, teachers, and local officials, not just a distant policy debate.

“Those who live in the barangays understand the true situation on the ground. It is felt in fear, displacement, lost school days, and stalled livelihoods,” Benitez noted.

The lawmaker called for stronger security measures paired with investments in agriculture, tourism, creative industries, and education to provide young people with alternatives to armed movements. He also urged students, journalists, and researchers working in Negros to coordinate with barangays and local governments for safety.

“Your work matters and you are welcome here. It is not a constraint on your work. We want you to be able to do what you came here and go home safely,” he said.

Benitez concluded by commending the Army’s 79th Infantry Battalion, the 3rd Infantry Division, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for their service, as well as barangay officials and communities for their vigilance.

“The work is hard and dangerous. The people of Negros know it,” he added. (Glazyl Masculino)