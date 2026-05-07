Parañaque fire displaces 1,800 residents

A blaze ripped through a Parañaque City neighborhood in Barangay San Antonio Valley 1 late Wednesday night, May 6, engulfing homes and forcing nearly 1,800 residents to flee as firefighters battled the flames until dawn.

According to SFO3 Giovanni Corbes, arson investigator of the Parañaque Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the fire started in a three-story residential house owned by Elmer Opamil located in Lower Barangay San Antonio, Barangay San Antonio Valley I.

Corbes said the fire broke out at around 11:12 p.m. on Wednesday and reached Task Force Alpha at 2:36 a.m. on Thursday, May 7. The blaze was declared under control at 5:40 a.m.

The BFP said the fire originated on the ground floor of the three-story house and quickly spread to nearby homes in the densely populated community.

Authorities reported that around 300 houses were damaged, affecting about 600 families or an estimated 1,800 individuals.

Initial estimates placed the damage to property at P900,000. No casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.

Reports showed that 90 fire trucks responded to the scene, including 25 from the BFP and 65 from volunteer fire groups.

Affected residents temporarily sought shelter at San Antonio Elementary School while authorities continue assessing the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage. (Jean Fernando)