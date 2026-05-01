Wilbert Ross breaks down after first major concert sells out in 15 minutes

By RAMPADOR ALINDOG

Wilbert Ross turned emotional after learning that tickets for his first-ever major solo concert, “WRten By,” sold out in just 15 minutes.

In an emotional video posted on social media on April 30, the singer-actor broke down in tears as he thanked fans for the overwhelming support for the milestone event.

“Gusto ko lang i-video ang sarili ko kasi na-sold out yung concert ko in 15 minutes… I’m just so thankful,” Ross said.

The concert marks a major milestone for the performer as it also celebrates his 10th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

Ross admitted that he had been struggling with anxiety and uncertainty in the weeks leading up to the ticket selling, fearing he might not be able to fill the nearly 2,000-seat New Frontier Theater.

“Hindi ko ine-expect kasi grabe ang anxiety ko for the past weeks. Hindi ko alam kung makakaya ko bang mapuno yung NFT,” he shared.

He also revealed that he was at home recovering from a migraine when he received the news that the show had sold out.

Reflecting on the moment, Ross described it as a deeply meaningful achievement in his decade-long journey as an artist.

“My first-ever major solo concert! And my 10th anniversary from the first time nakita ako ng mga tao… Thank you sa mga naniwala at nakinig sa musika ko,” he said.

The concert, officially titled “WRten By: 10th Anniversary & 1st Major Concert,” is scheduled for July 25.

Due to the overwhelming demand, organizers immediately announced a Day 2 show on July 26 at the same venue.

Fans flocked to the ticketing platform as soon as sales opened on April 30, with many sharing their excitement online after successfully securing tickets. Some posted videos of themselves crying and celebrating the sold-out event.

The rapid sellout underscores Ross’ steady rise in the entertainment industry since his early days as a contestant on Tawag ng Tanghalan and as a member of the all-male dance group Hashtags.