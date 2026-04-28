Jonvic sorry for Zaldy Co’s failed return

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla apologized for failing to bring back fugitive ex-Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co within his promised three-week timeline, saying, “there is no shame in saying sorry.”

He admitted he was at fault for presuming the Czech deportation process was similar to the Philippines.

Justice Secretary Fredderick Vida confirmed Co is no longer in Czech custody but remains in the Schengen area, with his exact location unknown.

The Philippine Center on Transnational Crime (PCTC) said requirements for an Interpol red notice have been submitted, and Major Gen. Romeo Prestoza expressed hope the “voluminous documents” will lead to its issuance.

Interpol explained that a red notice is a request for law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a wanted person pending extradition or similar legal action. (Chito Chavez)